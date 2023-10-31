Open Menu

Alef Group Launches Nama 1 At Al Mamsha Sharjah

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 02:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Alef Group announced the successful launch of Nama 1, first building from the last cluster, Nama, in Al Mamsha Raseel Sharjah (Zone 3).

Following the massive success of sales of the Darb cluster in the project and significant demand from the general public and investors, the Nama cluster marks the final phase in the Al Mamsha Raseel residential complex.

The Nama cluster comprises 1029 units across six buildings; Nama 1 has 134 beautifully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments.

Alef Group said that the successful launch of Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Raseel aligns with Sharjah development directives and that the group has worked tirelessly to ensure the project offers phenomenal opportunities to investors and serves communities by elevating lifestyles.

Nama 1 will feature state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems and high-quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures. The buildings will be strategically located and designed sustainably to maximise ventilation and fresh air circulation, exploiting air pressures to further reduce energy consumption.

