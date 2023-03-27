UrduPoint.com

Alef Group, Sharjah Charity To Host Ramadan Donation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Alef Group, Sharjah Charity to host Ramadan donation campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced Ajwaa Ramadan Bazaar at Al Mamsha Sharjah and their partnership with Sharjah Charity to host the Ramadan donation campaign to support health and education.

The event commenced on 23rd March and will continue through till Eid Al Fitr. It is set to offer visitors an immersive experience in the Holy Month with Ajwaa Ramadan bazaar, traditional, Arabic, Italian food and sweets, entertainment for kids and adults, and a charity campaign in collaboration with Sharjah Charity.

The charity campaign will run alongside influencers, each of whom will visit Al Mamsha two days a week and encourage their fans to donate to the charity box. The influencers will use their platforms to raise awareness about the importance of giving back during the Holy Month of Ramadan and encourage visitors to contribute to the cause.

In addition to the charity campaign, Alef Group will host Ajwaa Ramadan Bazaar at Al Mamsha, which will feature retail kiosks, retail shops, and a traditional tent, all carefully curated to activate the area and create a festive atmosphere.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah Visit March Event All Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Over 110 of world&#039;s top female athletes sign ..

Over 110 of world&#039;s top female athletes sign to join Premier Padel tour

2 minutes ago
 UNIDO reaches its billion-dollar milestone on ozon ..

UNIDO reaches its billion-dollar milestone on ozone and climate action

2 minutes ago
 UNHCR, Platon launch collaboration to bring refuge ..

UNHCR, Platon launch collaboration to bring refugee voices, aspirations into foc ..

2 minutes ago
 Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on R ..

Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution - Spo ..

13 minutes ago
 Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

13 minutes ago
 One dead in Kenya as fresh opposition protests tur ..

One dead in Kenya as fresh opposition protests turn violent

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.