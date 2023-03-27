Alef Group, Sharjah Charity to host Ramadan donation campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced Ajwaa Ramadan Bazaar at Al Mamsha Sharjah and their partnership with Sharjah Charity to host the Ramadan donation campaign to support health and education.

The event commenced on 23rd March and will continue through till Eid Al Fitr. It is set to offer visitors an immersive experience in the Holy Month with Ajwaa Ramadan bazaar, traditional, Arabic, Italian food and sweets, entertainment for kids and adults, and a charity campaign in collaboration with Sharjah Charity.

The charity campaign will run alongside influencers, each of whom will visit Al Mamsha two days a week and encourage their fans to donate to the charity box. The influencers will use their platforms to raise awareness about the importance of giving back during the Holy Month of Ramadan and encourage visitors to contribute to the cause.

In addition to the charity campaign, Alef Group will host Ajwaa Ramadan Bazaar at Al Mamsha, which will feature retail kiosks, retail shops, and a traditional tent, all carefully curated to activate the area and create a festive atmosphere.