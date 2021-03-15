UrduPoint.com
Alef Group, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre Sign MoU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the emirate of Sharjah, and the developer of the Al Mamsha and 06 Mall projects, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa). The agreement states that the two parties will undergo cooperation to support talented and emerging entrepreneurs.

The memorandum was signed by Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, and Najla Al-Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa). It affirmed that Alef would be a founding strategic partner with Sheraa for two years.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef, said, "The signing of this MoU with Sheraa comes as part of our commitment to contribute to the vision and directives of the Sharjah government to consolidate and strengthen cooperation and collaboration, to develop the entrepreneurship sector in Sharjah and the UAE. We are dedicated to highlighting the role of small and medium enterprises as a drive to increase the diversification and sustainability of the economy and raise its competitiveness at a local and global level."

According to the memorandum, Alef Group will provide new tools and innovative solutions for small and medium entrepreneurship projects. It will also launch various initiatives to support entrepreneurs and talented youth working on innovative ideas and solutions.

Alef Group will also encourage the most creative and innovative start-ups and entrepreneurs in the retail, food, arts, design, and other sectors from all over the GCC to have a base in its pioneering and mixed-use project "Al Mamsha".

Commenting on the partnership, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), said, "We are proud to officially welcome Alef Group as Sheraa’s seventh Founding Partner. Together, we will work towards advancing our shared vision of establishing Sharjah as a leading and vibrant hub for innovative start-ups and contribute to the growth and diversification of the Emirate’s economy."

Al Midfa added that the partnership reinforces the progressive vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, to encourage collaboration between the public and private entities in Sharjah to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and accelerate the digital transformation of the Emirate. "Alef Group’s support will span the various programmes and offerings in place at Sheraa, to provide entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed on their start-up journey. Among these offerings is the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, which attracts over 3000 young change-makers from around the region," she said.

