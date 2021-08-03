Alef Group signs MoU with Sharjah Investors Services Centre to boost investments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) To boost investment activity in Sharjah, the Alef Group, a leading real estate developer and a pioneer in developing world-class lifestyle experiences in Sharjah, and the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (SAEED) recently signed an MoU to provide more facilities for investors and entrepreneurs to establish or expand their businesses in the emirate.

The agreement was signed by Alef Group CEO, Issa Ataya, and SAEED Managing Director, Marwan Saleh Alichla, at the SAEED headquarters in Al Qasba, in the presence of several key representatives from both parties.

Under the agreement, SAEED will assist the investors of Alef Group’s development projects in future investment activities or in completing their transactions with relevant government departments.

Ataya stressed the importance of Sharjah’s position as a preferred destination for investors and entrepreneurs in the region, given its advantages and facilities, with the real estate sector being among the most attractive sectors where investments are pouring in. In particular, Alef Group’s various commercial developments and lifestyle destinations, such as Al Mamsha project, have benefitted from increased investment activity in recent years, owing to its world-class quality and value proposition.

"We welcome investors wishing to take advantage of the rewarding investment opportunities offered by Sharjah, whether in the real estate industry or other economic sectors, and we thank Sharjah Investors Services Centre for cooperating with us in promoting investment activity in the emirate, as well as in accelerating and facilitating business establishment procedures.

We look forward to enhancing this partnership further for the benefit of investors," Ataya stated.

The cooperation agreement will further enhance the centre’s initiatives to attract investors and entrepreneurs and help them establish businesses in Sharjah with ease and efficiency, as well as in providing the right environment for them to grow, expand and develop, Alichla remarked.

"We are working tirelessly to simplify government services and enhance the emirate's efforts to advance services provided to investors, in addition to supporting the efforts of the government, which is keen to build and strengthen partnerships between the public and private sector," he added.

The two sides also agreed to exchange knowledge, insights, and experiences, as well as hold joint meetings, workshops, and conferences to discuss various aspects of investment especially in the field of government services and facilities to entrepreneurs and investors through the SAEED centre.