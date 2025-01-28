Open Menu

Alef Group Signs Real Estate Transactions Valued At AED1.37 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:46 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in the emirate of Sharjah, achieved a significant milestone during the ACRES 2025 Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition by signing 1,006 sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with a total value of AED 1,371,547,922.

This remarkable accomplishment highlights the strong demand for Alef Group’s innovative, community-driven developments.

During the four-day event at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Alef Group unveiled its newest project, Al Mamsha Hamsa, which attracted significant interest and positive feedback from investors and visitors alike.

The company also showcased its recently launched Olfah project and the Hayyan villa community, both of which continued to draw attention for their unique designs, modern amenities, and focus on creating high-quality, vibrant living environments.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented, "This achievement at ACRES 2025 reflects the confidence that investors and residents place in Alef Group’s vision of redefining modern living. The launch of Al Mamsha Hamsa, alongside the sustained interest in Olfah and Hayyan, underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative developments that align with the aspirations of Sharjah’s residents and elevate the emirate’s real estate landscape."

Al Mamsha Hamsa, the latest addition to Alef Group’s portfolio, combines contemporary living with pedestrian-friendly spaces and family-oriented amenities, setting a new standard for lifestyle communities. Olfah offers a tranquil retreat with a seamless blend of nature and modern design, while Hayyan remains a premier villa community in Sharjah, renowned for its expansive green spaces, privacy, and high-end amenities.

More Stories From Middle East