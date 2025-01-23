Open Menu

Alef Group Surpasses AED2.4 Billion In Sales During 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, announced its remarkable accomplishments in 2024.

With sales exceeding AED 2.4 billion, the company experienced a 30 percent year-on-year growth, securing over 25 percent of the Sharjah real estate market.

These achievements underscore Alef Group's position as a market leader and its commitment to delivering quality and excellence.

Commenting on these milestones, Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, "2024 has been a transformative year for Alef Group. Our strategic vision and commitment to excellence have propelled us to new heights. We are excited to continue this momentum, with new developments and initiatives on the horizon that will further enhance our position as a leader in the real estate industry."

Related Topics

Company Sharjah UAE Dirham Market Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

4 minutes ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

4 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

4 minutes ago
 Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for de ..

Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainabl ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural ed ..

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural edition

19 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors

34 minutes ago
Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from F ..

Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14

24 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

49 minutes ago
 Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Regist ..

Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East