Alef Group Surpasses AED2.4 Billion In Sales During 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, announced its remarkable accomplishments in 2024.
With sales exceeding AED 2.4 billion, the company experienced a 30 percent year-on-year growth, securing over 25 percent of the Sharjah real estate market.
These achievements underscore Alef Group's position as a market leader and its commitment to delivering quality and excellence.
Commenting on these milestones, Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, "2024 has been a transformative year for Alef Group. Our strategic vision and commitment to excellence have propelled us to new heights. We are excited to continue this momentum, with new developments and initiatives on the horizon that will further enhance our position as a leader in the real estate industry."
