Alexys Brunel signs for UAE Team Emirates on 2-year deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Alexys Brunel has put pen to paper on a new contract to join UAE Team Emirates as part of a two year deal which will see him with the squad through to the end of 2023.

The 22 year-old from Boulogne-sur-Mer in the north of France has showed strong progression through the Junior and Under-23 ranks, winning a European title and multiple French national titles in the time trial discipline.

Brunel has also seen success through victory at the Paris -Tours Espoirs in 2019 with his first victory as a professional coming in 2020 on stage 1 at Etoile de Besseges.

Alexys Brunel said: "I am really happy to join UAE Team Emirates, it’s one of the top teams in cycling and a really exciting project.

It’s a great opportunity for me, it will be a turning point in my career to join a team like this and I intend to give the best of myself ."

Joxean Fernandez Matxin, Team Manager, commented: "Alexys trajectory as a rider has been very promising up to now, and we hope he can continue to progress further with us over the coming years, both as a rider and as a person. We believe he can fill a very important team role, especially when it comes to the classic-style racing and of course in the time trial which is where he has shown he can do great things. He is a rider who will be pivotal to the success of our leaders but will also get his space to show what he can do."