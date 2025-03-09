Alfardan Group Contributes AED5 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) Alfardan Group announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, coinciding with Ramadan, with the aim of establishing a AED1 billion endowment fund that provides sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy in underprivileged communities.
Mohammed Al Fardan, board Member of Alfardan Group, emphasised that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign reflects the UAE's dedication to supporting less fortunate communities, by providing aid to the poor and needy, empowering them to live with dignity, and improving their access to sustainable healthcare.
He said, “Alfardan Group's contribution to this Ramadan endowment campaign reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's charitable and humanitarian initiatives and underscores our ongoing dedication to social responsibility. We are confident that our community will remain a beacon of generosity, giving, and solidarity.”
Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.
The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.
It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).
Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
