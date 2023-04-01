Alfardan Group Supports '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign With A AED5 Million Contribution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) Alfardan Group announced its contribution of AED 5 million in support of “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as help vulnerable groups including victims of natural disasters and crises.

Alfardan Group pledged to contribute AED 5 million over a period of 5 years to help launch the largest food aid endowment fund, thereby reviving the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustainable charity.

Creating Change

Ali Fardan Al Fardan, Chairman of Alfardan Group, said: “We are honored to be part of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign; a message of humanity and solidarity that supports the global endeavor to fight hunger as a major challenge to realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The campaign and endowment fund represent the UAE’s deep understanding of sustainable humanitarian efforts role and significance in supporting underprivileged populations,” he added.

The Fight against Hunger

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign furthers UAE’s contribution towards the global endeavor to eradicate hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. It also aligns with the country’s vision of institutionalizing and sustaining charity for the benefit of underprivileged communities. The planned sustainable food aid endowment fund is the UAE’s open invitation to the world to join forces to achieve food security and help create social stability around the world.

