Algerian PM Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

ALGERIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Abdelaziz Jarad, Prime Minister of Algeria, has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting - which was held within the framework of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Algeria this week - the officials discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to bolster them in various fields, including economic, trade and investment.

The latest developments in the region and a number of issues of common concern, including the Libyan crisis, were also reviewed.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to Jarad the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Algeria further progress and development.

For his part, the Algerian PM conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for the UAE continuous prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Yousuf Saif Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria.

