Algerian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

ALGERIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Tebboune the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Algeria further progress and development.

His Highness also extended President Khalifa's invitation to the Algerian President to visit the UAE, based on the distinguished fraternal relations the two brotherly countries enjoy and their keenness to strengthen them in various fields.

For his part, President Tebboune reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting - which was held within the scope of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Algeria - the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. They also reviewed the latest developments in the region and a number of issues of common concern, including in Libya and Iran.

The meeting was attended by Yousuf Saif Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria.