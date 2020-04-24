UrduPoint.com
Ali Abdulla Al Shafar And His Sons Donate AED1 Million To UAE’s Biggest Food Distribution Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) - Prominent Emirati businessman and sons donated AED 1 million to provide 125,000 meals and food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak in the UAE, as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Ali Abdulla Al Shafar made the donation with his sons to the UAE’s biggest food distribution campaign that aims to support those who lost their jobs or had pay cuts in the UAE amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Al Shafar said the UAE’s leadership continues to cement the country’s position as a global model for humanitarian action through pioneering projects like the ’10 million meals’ campaign. "Launching a campaign to involve all segments of the society to help those affected against the global pandemic reflects the leadership’s quick and efficient approach in any crisis." He added, "The best way to overcome any current crisis is through unity, and that’s what we see through the ’10 million meals’ campaign."

Al Shafar noted that supporting the ’10 million meals’ campaign is "the simplest way financially capable individuals can return the favor to the land that continues to provide us with a prosperous life, no matter how small their contribution is. Standing in solidarity is our shield against any repercussions of the global pandemic."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to support families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign will be led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

Donations continue to pour in for the ’10 million meals’ campaign’s launch in the first few days since its launch with 15,000 online and SMS donations so far received to provide more than 450,000 meals.

Four ways to donate Individuals and entities can make financial or in-kind donations to provide food assistance to people in need as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families across the country. They can also donate via SMS (Etisalat and Du) to numbers listed on the website.

Donors can make a transfer to ’10 million meals’ campaign bank account at Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN no.:AE430240001580857000001.

For in-kind contributions, donors have the chance to provide packaged or canned food supplies or arrange food parcels for distribution through directly contacting the campaign’s organizing team on the toll-free number 8004006.

