Ali Al Nuaimi Highlights Youth's Role In Shaping The Future

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:15 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, urged the young participants of the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum to arm themselves with knowledge and work towards promoting the values of peace, coexistence, dialogue, and accepting and respecting others.

During his lecture on the sixth day of the forum, organised by the Muslim Council of Elders in partnership with the World Council of Churches and the Rose Castle Foundation, Dr. Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE represents a pioneering model of diversity, coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others, with the country being home to over 200 nationalities from diverse religions, cultures, and backgrounds, living together in integration and societal harmony.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also commended the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, expressing his gratitude to His Eminence for his belief in young people and his commitment to encouraging and providing them with opportunities to achieve creativity and shaping their own future, as well as leading communities towards a better future.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 6th to 14th July, and includes the participation of 50 young men and women from various parts of the world.

