Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Pasquale Tridico, Member of the European Parliament & Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Matters (FISC), along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was part of an official visit aimed at strengthening parliamentary relations between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union.

The meeting was also attended by several FNC members; Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, and several ambassadors of EU countries accredited to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in legislative and economic fields, emphasising mutual interests and the strengthening of parliamentary partnerships between the UAE and EU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of leveraging parliamentary diplomacy as a platform for constructive dialogue and sharing perspectives on regional and global issues of common interest.

He praised the continuous progress in relations between the FNC and the European Parliament, particularly in light of today’s global challenges which demand deeper collaboration and integration.

He stressed the importance of further developing institutional parliamentary ties and fostering convergence in viewpoints on international matters, to build effective and sustainable bridges of partnership between the UAE and the EU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also showcased the UAE’s experience in achieving sustainable development, noting the country's advanced legislative framework that fosters investment and economic growth. He pointed out that the launch of negotiations on the comprehensive economic agreement between the UAE and the EU in April marks a new strategic milestone toward expanding cooperation, especially in economic and trade sectors.

Tridico expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s progress in economic and legislative spheres. He commended the country’s advanced business environment and transparency, describing it as a model for the region.

He drew attention to the European Parliament’s keenness to enhance parliamentary cooperation frameworks with the FNC to support political dialogue and economic collaboration between both sides.