Open Menu

Ali Al Nuaimi Meets Chair Of European Parliament’s Subcommittee On Tax Matters

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Pasquale Tridico, Member of the European Parliament & Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Matters (FISC), along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was part of an official visit aimed at strengthening parliamentary relations between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union.

The meeting was also attended by several FNC members; Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, and several ambassadors of EU countries accredited to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in legislative and economic fields, emphasising mutual interests and the strengthening of parliamentary partnerships between the UAE and EU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of leveraging parliamentary diplomacy as a platform for constructive dialogue and sharing perspectives on regional and global issues of common interest.

He praised the continuous progress in relations between the FNC and the European Parliament, particularly in light of today’s global challenges which demand deeper collaboration and integration.

He stressed the importance of further developing institutional parliamentary ties and fostering convergence in viewpoints on international matters, to build effective and sustainable bridges of partnership between the UAE and the EU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also showcased the UAE’s experience in achieving sustainable development, noting the country's advanced legislative framework that fosters investment and economic growth. He pointed out that the launch of negotiations on the comprehensive economic agreement between the UAE and the EU in April marks a new strategic milestone toward expanding cooperation, especially in economic and trade sectors.

Tridico expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s progress in economic and legislative spheres. He commended the country’s advanced business environment and transparency, describing it as a model for the region.

He drew attention to the European Parliament’s keenness to enhance parliamentary cooperation frameworks with the FNC to support political dialogue and economic collaboration between both sides.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Parliament European Union UAE Visit Rashid Luxembourg Progress Belgium United Arab Emirates April Agreement

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

2 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

17 minutes ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

1 hour ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

1 hour ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

1 hour ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

2 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

2 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

2 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

2 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

3 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East