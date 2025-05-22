Ali Al Nuaimi Meets Indian Parliamentary Delegation
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde and an accompanying parliamentary delegation comprising members of both the Lok Sabha (lower house) and the Rajya Sabha (upper house) of the Parliament of India, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting explored ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, emphasising the importance of coordination on issues of mutual interest and the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in aligning with national policies and achieving strategic goals.
Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the Indian parliamentary delegation, highlighting the significance of the visit as a reflection of the deep-rooted and continuously evolving relationship between the UAE and the Republic of India.
He also underscored both countries’ commitment to fostering parliamentary collaboration, noting that the UAE and India are key partners in promoting regional and global security and stability.
He also highlighted the UAE's steadfast and pioneering role in combating terrorism and countering extremism, reaffirming the country's unwavering stance and strong commitment to supporting global peace and security.
Dr. Shrikant Shinde emphasised the strategic importance of India-UAE relations across various fields, describing them as among the strongest and most comprehensive bilateral ties in Asia.
He expressed his keenness to enhance parliamentary cooperation and further joint coordination on matters of mutual interest.
