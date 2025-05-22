Open Menu

Ali Al Nuaimi Meets Indian Parliamentary Delegation

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde and an accompanying parliamentary delegation comprising members of both the Lok Sabha (lower house) and the Rajya Sabha (upper house) of the Parliament of India, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, emphasising the importance of coordination on issues of mutual interest and the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in aligning with national policies and achieving strategic goals.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the Indian parliamentary delegation, highlighting the significance of the visit as a reflection of the deep-rooted and continuously evolving relationship between the UAE and the Republic of India.

He also underscored both countries’ commitment to fostering parliamentary collaboration, noting that the UAE and India are key partners in promoting regional and global security and stability.

He also highlighted the UAE's steadfast and pioneering role in combating terrorism and countering extremism, reaffirming the country's unwavering stance and strong commitment to supporting global peace and security.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde emphasised the strategic importance of India-UAE relations across various fields, describing them as among the strongest and most comprehensive bilateral ties in Asia.

He expressed his keenness to enhance parliamentary cooperation and further joint coordination on matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

India Parliament UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Sabha Asia

Recent Stories

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

5 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

5 minutes ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

20 minutes ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

36 minutes ago
 Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

1 hour ago
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

1 hour ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

1 hour ago
 Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

2 hours ago
 Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East