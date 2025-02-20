Open Menu

Ali Al Nuaimi Meets US Congressional Delegation In Israel

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with a US Congressional delegation during a joint working visit to Israel, coordinated by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The meeting focused on the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and the United States and the ongoing efforts of both nations to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve their mutual interests and contribute to global peace and security.

He also emphasised the importance of enacting legislation that promotes coexistence and criminalises hate speech, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing bilateral relations.

During the discussion, Al Nuaimi and the US congressional delegation reviewed key topics related to the two countries' joint efforts to establish peace in the region and support sustainable development aspirations for its people.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel; Sarah Falaknaz, Member of Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Visit Rashid United States

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued gro ..

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..

18 minutes ago
 EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

32 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

33 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

47 minutes ago
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

48 minutes ago
 EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

48 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

48 minutes ago
 Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 202 ..

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

1 hour ago
 EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand gl ..

EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ti ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East