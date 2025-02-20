Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with a US Congressional delegation during a joint working visit to Israel, coordinated by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The meeting focused on the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and the United States and the ongoing efforts of both nations to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve their mutual interests and contribute to global peace and security.

He also emphasised the importance of enacting legislation that promotes coexistence and criminalises hate speech, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing bilateral relations.

During the discussion, Al Nuaimi and the US congressional delegation reviewed key topics related to the two countries' joint efforts to establish peace in the region and support sustainable development aspirations for its people.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel; Sarah Falaknaz, Member of Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation.