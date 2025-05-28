Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Service

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), today received a delegation from the European Union led by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), along with officials from the EU mission to the UAE.

Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, FNC member also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the European Union, particularly in light of the positive momentum and significant progress in cooperation across various fields.

They emphasised the importance of deepening strategic dialogue and expanding frameworks for collaboration that serve mutual interests.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted key features of the UAE’s development model, including its achievements in empowering women and youth, and promoting a culture of tolerance and coexistence, pillars that have positioned the UAE as a global example of building diverse and stable communities.

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to regional security and stability, emphasising the country’s humanitarian and development initiatives, especially amid the ongoing challenges in the middle East.

The meeting also touched on the situation in the Palestinian territories, where both sides stressed the need for a political horizon based on a two-state solution to end the suffering of civilians in Gaza and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Dr. Al Nuaimi reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting just causes and doing all it can to alleviate humanitarian crises.

Skoog reiterated the EU’s keenness to expand areas of cooperation with the UAE, highlighting the convergence of views between the two sides on many regional and international issues, particularly those related to security, stability, and global peace-building.