AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Syria and the UAE played out a 1-1 draw on Match day Two of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Group A on Tuesday at the King Abdullah II Stadium here.

Ali Mabkhout opened the Whites' account at the 12th minute, scoring his 77th international goal, surpassing Argentine legend Lionel Messi and matching Brazil’s Pele’s record as the seventh highest international scorer of all time.

Syria's Al Baher secured the equaliser at the 64th minute while Mabkhout could have doubled his tally with just 10 minutes to go, but the UAE’s record goal scorer could not direct his header towards the goalmouth.

The result hands the UAE their second point in as many games, while Syria get off the mark. October will see the Whites face Iraq and Iran in the 3rd and 4th round respectively.