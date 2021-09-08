UrduPoint.com

Ali Mabkhout Surpasses Messi's Record, As Syria Secures Point Against UAE In World Cup Qualifiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE in World Cup qualifiers

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Syria and the UAE played out a 1-1 draw on Match day Two of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Group A on Tuesday at the King Abdullah II Stadium here.

Ali Mabkhout opened the Whites' account at the 12th minute, scoring his 77th international goal, surpassing Argentine legend Lionel Messi and matching Brazil’s Pele’s record as the seventh highest international scorer of all time.

Syria's Al Baher secured the equaliser at the 64th minute while Mabkhout could have doubled his tally with just 10 minutes to go, but the UAE’s record goal scorer could not direct his header towards the goalmouth.

The result hands the UAE their second point in as many games, while Syria get off the mark. October will see the Whites face Iraq and Iran in the 3rd and 4th round respectively.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Iraq UAE Road Qatar Brazil October All Asia

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

1 hour ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

1 hour ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.