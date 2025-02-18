Open Menu

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi Meets With Israeli Officials, Knesset Members In Jerusalem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, in the presence of Aryeh Deri, Chairman of the Israeli Shas Party, as part of his official visit to Israel.

Al Nuaimi also met with several Knesset members at the Israeli Knesset headquarters, including Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset; Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee; Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel; Benny Gantz, National Unity Party Chairman; and Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel.

During the meetings, discussions covered several topics of mutual interest, focusing on promoting the values of peace and strengthening the foundations of coexistence by building bridges of trust and mutual respect among nations.

He also emphasised the importance of enacting legislation that reinforces coexistence and criminalises hate speech, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of launching initiatives that empower people to contribute to achieving peace, the need to de-escalate tensions, and ensuring unimpeded access for worshippers to holy sites to perform their religious rituals without politicisation or exploitation of sacred places.

The meetings were attended by Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel; Sarah Falaknaz, FNC Member, and the accompanying delegation.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Visit Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, ..

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

17 minutes ago
 TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

20 minutes ago
 Scientists emphasize significance of natural produ ..

Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..

15 seconds ago
 PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Tr ..

PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi

17 seconds ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

30 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification t ..

Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..

32 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on Mar ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4

32 minutes ago
 Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role ..

Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar

3 minutes ago
 National outreach program for higher education fac ..

National outreach program for higher education faculty launched

2 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan

Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan

2 minutes ago
 Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteen ..

Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East