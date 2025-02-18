Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, in the presence of Aryeh Deri, Chairman of the Israeli Shas Party, as part of his official visit to Israel.

Al Nuaimi also met with several Knesset members at the Israeli Knesset headquarters, including Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset; Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee; Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel; Benny Gantz, National Unity Party Chairman; and Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel.

During the meetings, discussions covered several topics of mutual interest, focusing on promoting the values of peace and strengthening the foundations of coexistence by building bridges of trust and mutual respect among nations.

He also emphasised the importance of enacting legislation that reinforces coexistence and criminalises hate speech, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of launching initiatives that empower people to contribute to achieving peace, the need to de-escalate tensions, and ensuring unimpeded access for worshippers to holy sites to perform their religious rituals without politicisation or exploitation of sacred places.

The meetings were attended by Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel; Sarah Falaknaz, FNC Member, and the accompanying delegation.