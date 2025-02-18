Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi Meets With Israeli Officials, Knesset Members In Jerusalem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM
JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, in the presence of Aryeh Deri, Chairman of the Israeli Shas Party, as part of his official visit to Israel.
Al Nuaimi also met with several Knesset members at the Israeli Knesset headquarters, including Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset; Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee; Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel; Benny Gantz, National Unity Party Chairman; and Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel.
During the meetings, discussions covered several topics of mutual interest, focusing on promoting the values of peace and strengthening the foundations of coexistence by building bridges of trust and mutual respect among nations.
He also emphasised the importance of enacting legislation that reinforces coexistence and criminalises hate speech, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.
Additionally, he underscored the significance of launching initiatives that empower people to contribute to achieving peace, the need to de-escalate tensions, and ensuring unimpeded access for worshippers to holy sites to perform their religious rituals without politicisation or exploitation of sacred places.
The meetings were attended by Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel; Sarah Falaknaz, FNC Member, and the accompanying delegation.
Recent Stories
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem
UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..
Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..
PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi
Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4
Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar
National outreach program for higher education faculty launched
Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan
Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem2 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat17 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial expertise32 minutes ago
-
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 432 minutes ago
-
10 Indonesian defence manufacturers exhibit at IDEX 202547 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists1 hour ago
-
FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military1 hour ago
-
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperation1 hour ago
-
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 20242 hours ago
-
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperation2 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Bolivia2 hours ago