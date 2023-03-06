UrduPoint.com

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding Collaborate To Enhance Customer Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced its collaboration with its long-standing partner Dubai Holding in its Dubai-based data centre to upgrade the facility with state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure and wider range of products and services in analytics, databases, industry solutions and AI services. The collaboration aims to offer customers the best possible digital solutions during their digitalisation journey.

Through the upgraded data centre, Alibaba Cloud will make available to the local customers a series of its proven infrastructure products such as Alibaba Cloud 6th Generation Elastic Compute Service (ECS) instance and latest Elastic Block Storage (EBS) service which offer significantly higher computing capacity, higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved performance. This range of latest products aims to provide enterprise customers with a wider scope of cloud services covering network, storage security and compute. Additionally, the upgrade to the data centre will include providing best-in-class cloud solutions to meet business needs with the latest analytics tools to improve business operations and performance. The facility will also comprise a revamp of its advanced database to provide faster, more efficient data processing as well as industry-specific solutions and AI-powered services that will address unique challenges of a customer’s industry and drive better results.

The announcement was made during Alibaba Cloud’s Cloud Day summit in Dubai during the launching ceremony in the presence of Dubai Holding's Chief Technology Officer Boris Rusafov, and Daniel Jiang, General Manager of the middle East, Turkey and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Commenting on the announcement, Jiang said, “We are thrilled to host Alibaba Cloud Day in Dubai for a second consecutive year. Our continued partnership with Dubai Holding is in line with our commitment to continuously investing in the Middle East region and supporting the local businesses with their digital journey. By leveraging Dubai Holding’s local expertise and Alibaba Cloud’s trusted cloud-based technology, we believe that our upgraded data centre will be able to provide local businesses with more robust, secure and high-performing capabilities to achieve stronger growth and better respond to the evolving digital landscape across the region.”

Alongside the commitment with Dubai Holding, Alibaba Cloud also revealed an enhanced partner strategy with more allocated resources and dedicated initiatives to provide comprehensive support for partners throughout local customers’ digitalisation journey in the UAE and the wider Middle East region. To accelerate partners’ growth, Alibaba Cloud launched a MEA Alliance boosting program to provide the local partners with customised business collaboration model and incentives in the MEA region including dedicated partner management channel, extra cloud resources, wider product margin as well as expanded marketing initiatives. Such initiatives also aim to boost partners’ income and strengthen their technical expertise. Alibaba Cloud currently works with more than 40 partners in the Middle East and Africa region.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Business Turkey UAE Dubai Alliance Enterprise Middle East Industry Best

Recent Stories

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

12 minutes ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

12 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

2 hours ago
 Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovere ..

Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not accep ..

3 hours ago
 7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVER ..

7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.