Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced its collaboration with its long-standing partner Dubai Holding in its Dubai-based data centre to upgrade the facility with state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure and wider range of products and services in analytics, databases, industry solutions and AI services. The collaboration aims to offer customers the best possible digital solutions during their digitalisation journey.

Through the upgraded data centre, Alibaba Cloud will make available to the local customers a series of its proven infrastructure products such as Alibaba Cloud 6th Generation Elastic Compute Service (ECS) instance and latest Elastic Block Storage (EBS) service which offer significantly higher computing capacity, higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved performance. This range of latest products aims to provide enterprise customers with a wider scope of cloud services covering network, storage security and compute. Additionally, the upgrade to the data centre will include providing best-in-class cloud solutions to meet business needs with the latest analytics tools to improve business operations and performance. The facility will also comprise a revamp of its advanced database to provide faster, more efficient data processing as well as industry-specific solutions and AI-powered services that will address unique challenges of a customer’s industry and drive better results.

The announcement was made during Alibaba Cloud’s Cloud Day summit in Dubai during the launching ceremony in the presence of Dubai Holding's Chief Technology Officer Boris Rusafov, and Daniel Jiang, General Manager of the middle East, Turkey and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Commenting on the announcement, Jiang said, “We are thrilled to host Alibaba Cloud Day in Dubai for a second consecutive year. Our continued partnership with Dubai Holding is in line with our commitment to continuously investing in the Middle East region and supporting the local businesses with their digital journey. By leveraging Dubai Holding’s local expertise and Alibaba Cloud’s trusted cloud-based technology, we believe that our upgraded data centre will be able to provide local businesses with more robust, secure and high-performing capabilities to achieve stronger growth and better respond to the evolving digital landscape across the region.”

Alongside the commitment with Dubai Holding, Alibaba Cloud also revealed an enhanced partner strategy with more allocated resources and dedicated initiatives to provide comprehensive support for partners throughout local customers’ digitalisation journey in the UAE and the wider Middle East region. To accelerate partners’ growth, Alibaba Cloud launched a MEA Alliance boosting program to provide the local partners with customised business collaboration model and incentives in the MEA region including dedicated partner management channel, extra cloud resources, wider product margin as well as expanded marketing initiatives. Such initiatives also aim to boost partners’ income and strengthen their technical expertise. Alibaba Cloud currently works with more than 40 partners in the Middle East and Africa region.