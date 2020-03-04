All 2019-2020 high school graduates must enrol in National Service Programme: UAE Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, represented by the National and Reserve Service Authority, announced that all high school students who graduated in the 2019-2020 academic year must enrol in the National Service Programme regardless of their grades.

The General Command invited the students to visit the recruitment centres distributed around the country to complete their registration and medical examination.

It also noted that students with grades of 90 percent or higher wishing to go to the university must attend a four-month basic training course and undertake the Emirates Standardised Test, EmSAT, before the end of their course, in coordination with the Ministry of education.

Only those who pass this stage will be allowed to begin the university immediately after graduating from the basic training course. Students must then complete the remainder of a prescribed period of specialist training, active service and annual resuscitation training upon the completion of their university studies.

Students who obtained a grade of 90 percent or higher but are not able to achieve the required EmSAT results must complete all stages of the programme throughout the period prescribed by law, which is 16 months.

The General Command pointed out that this announcement is in implementation of Federal Decree No. 27 of 2019, which amended certain provisions of Federal Law No. 06 of 2014 on the national and reserve service.