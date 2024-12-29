Open Menu

All But 2 Rescued Presumed Dead In Passenger Plane Crash In Korea's Muan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM

All but 2 rescued presumed dead in passenger plane crash in Korea's Muan

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) A passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames after going off the runway and hitting a wall at an airport in the Republic of Korea's southwestern county of Muan on Sunday, likely leaving all but two dead, authorities said.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the accident happened at 9:07 am, when the Jeju Air flight veered off the runway while landing and collided with a fence wall at Muan International Airport in the Muan county, South Jeolla Province, about 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul.

Except the two rescued from the accident, all the missing people are presumed to have been killed, firefighting authorities said, adding that they were switching to search operations to recover bodies.

One passenger and one crew member -- both women -- were rescued shortly after the accident and were being treated at a hospital in Mokpo.

A total of 181, including six crew members, were aboard the plane that was returning from Bangkok. Most of the passengers were Koreans, except for two Thai nationals.

