All chamber services utilise smart technology: SCCI

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has succeeded in strengthening its digital systems and smart platforms and providing a bundle of e-services for its members and customers without the need to come in person to the SCCI headquarters or its various branches.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, said, "The SCCI has developed an integrated system of smart and electronic services covering the needs and requirements of the business community and enabling them to achieve their transaction remotely in a safe and seamless way in accordance with the highest international standards."

"Over the years, the SCCI has invested in its e-services, achieving 100 percent of the smart transformation and now we are reaping the fruits of these efforts in utilising such services in emergencies to continue the provision of our distinguished services for the business community.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said, "At the SCCI, we make use of the new and innovative technologies in the development process to support the business environment and reinforce Sharjah’s status as the main destination for investment and economic movement."

Al-Awadi highlighted the services available at SCCI’s website and its smart app, including the signature validity, individual sponsorship, minors permission, a certified true copy, guardian approval, and external transactions, in addition to the possibility of the payment electronically via credit card or prepaid from the account of the registered company.

All the SCCI services are available through the website or the smart app, including certificates of origin, attestations, memberships, deposits and membership cancellation as well as legal e-services and certificates of origin verification.