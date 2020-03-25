All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensure visitor safety

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) In line with precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has decided to temporarily close all cultural sites in the emirate starting from today until further notice.

They include Bait Al Oud, Berklee Abu Dhabi and Al Qattara Art Centre.

These sites offered limited art classes, with restrictions according to health and safety measures.

DCT Abu Dhabi had already closed other cultural sites in the emirate, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn, Culture Foundation, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors and staff is of paramount importance. We will update you once the cultural sites resume normal operations," the department added.