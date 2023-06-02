All Eight Countries That Have Qualified For Quarter-finals Confirmed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 12:45 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) All the eight countries that have reached the quarter-final of this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup have been confirmed.
This follows the completion of Friday’s Round of 16 fixtures.
Uruguay defeated Gambia 1-0, while South Korea won 3-2 against Ecuador.
Uruguay and South Korea now joined the likes of Israel, Brazil, Colombia, Italy, Nigeria and the USA in the quarter-final stage.
The quarter-final fixtures will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Argentine.