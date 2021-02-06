UrduPoint.com
All-Emirati Refereeing Team To Officiate In Semi-final Of FIFA Club World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) A team of Emirati referees will share the pitch with European Champs, FC Bayern München, in their Monday's semi-final clash at the FIFA Club World Cup- Qatar with Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC.

The arbitration squad, led by International Referee, Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, and assisted by Mohamed Ahmed Yousof and Hasan Al Mahri, are the first all-Emirati refereeing team to officiate in the world championship in recognition of their impressive performance during their previous regional and international participations.

Bayern Munich are one of only four teams with a 100 percent winning record in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Internazionale, Milan and Sao Paulo are the other three clubs.

In the meantime, Al Ahly SC will go into Monday's match full of confidence, with the nine-times African champs now unbeaten in 32 games. The Cairo club is appearing at the Club World Cup for a sixth time, endeavouring to improve on their previous best showing - when they won the bronze medal in 2006, in Japan.

UAE's giants Al-Ain qualified in 2018 for their first Club World Cup as the champs of the UAE Pro-League. Al-Ain were the first Emirati team to reach the Club World Cup final, as well as the second Asian team after Kashima Antlers in 2016.

