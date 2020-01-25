UrduPoint.com
All Emiratis In Houston Safe: UAE Consulate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:15 PM

All Emiratis in Houston safe: UAE Consulate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The UAE Consulate in Houston has confirmed that all Emiratis in Houston are safe following the explosion that occurred in a factory in the city on dawn Friday, advising all UAE citizens in Houston to register for the online "My Presence" service via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website or its smart application and to communicate with the Consulate in the event of an emergency.

"All UAE citizens staying in Houston for the purpose of treatment or study were not present in the area hit by the blast," said the Consulate, warning Emiratis in the US to stay away from the explosion zone in order to ensure their safety.

The explosion occurred on the outskirts of the city of Houston, 35 kilometers away from where Emirati citizens are staying, the Consulate explained.

It cited local authorities' reports that indicated that it was a propylene gas explosion and pointed to a leak of some kind at the manufacturing site.

