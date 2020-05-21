UrduPoint.com
All Hospitals, Medical Centres Are Well-equipped With Medical Supplies, Including Masks: MOHAP

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th May 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, has dismissed as "untrue" a video post circulated on the social media, where a person alleged the unavailability of medical masks in one of its hospitals.

The Ministry affirmed that all hospitals and medical centres are well-equipped with all necessary supplies, including medical masks.

The Ministry added that it coordinates with all hospitals on a daily basis to ensure their readiness in terms of equipment, medical supplies and medical staff.

MOHAP urged members of the public not to circulate false and misleading information or otherwise they could be held liable. The Ministry has already initiated legal action against the person who made the claim and the one who filmed the video.

