'All Lines Crossed In Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 01:45 AM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) Israeli Forces airstrikes hit a UNRWA building in Jabalia northern Gaza today, said Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General.

“The building was previously a health centre, heavily damaged earlier in the war. Initial reports indicate the facility was sheltering over 700 people when it was hit.Among those killed are reportedly nine children, including a two-week-old baby,” he posted on his official X account.

“Displaced families stayed at the shelter after it was hit because they have nowhere else to go.Since the war began, more than 300 UN buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed even though all their coordinates are regularly shared with the warring parties.

More than 700 people have been killed while seeking United Nations protection,” he added.

“Too many UNRWA premises have also reportedly been used for military and fighting purposes by Palestinian armed groups including Hamas or the Israeli forces. The total disregard of UN staff, premises or operations is a profound defiance of international law.”

He called once again for independent investigations to find out the circumstances of each of these attacks and the serious violations.

“In Gaza, all lines have been crossed over and over again,” he said.

