All Patients To Receive Emergency Care Regardless Of Insurance Status: Abu Dhabi DoH

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

All patients to receive emergency care regardless of insurance status: Abu Dhabi DoH

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, reinforced the critical requirement for all healthcare facilities operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to commit to receiving and treating all emergent cases, regardless of patients’ insurance status or validity.

In line with DoH’s policies, healthcare facilities are required to prioritise patient safety and stability, and are strictly prohibited from denying emergency care to patients based on the validity or lack of health insurance cover.

DoH stressed on the importance of coordination between health facilities when transferring patients from one facility to another to ensure that emergency departments are adequately equipped to receive new patients. In the event that vacant beds are unavailable, the healthcare facility in question is required to communicate directly with DoH's Medical Operations Command Centre for support.

DoH has also underscored that healthcare facilities that do not adhere to the aforementioned mandate, will be held liable and accountable in accordance to the laws and regulations of the UAE.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has recently launched the 'ISTIJABA' emergency call centre for in-patients across the emirates' healthcare facilities. ISTIJABA operates as a direct communications channel with DoH's Medical Operations Command Centre, and is intended to respond to patients' emergency requests promptly.

Patients at Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities can reach out to ISTIJABA call centre via the toll-free number 8001717, for any emergent requests including; urgent medical check-up or diagnosis, requirement of a medical bed for critical conditions, rare or critical care medicine specialists, rare blood type requirement and other urgent medical support.

