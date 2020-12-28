UrduPoint.com
All Precautionary Measures Taken To Safeguard UAE's Digital Infrastructure Against Cyberattacks: National Cybersecurity Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) The National Cybersecurity Council said it is constantly and regularly overseeing, in cooperation with security teams in the UAE, the digital infrastructure and systems of the country, and is taking all precautions and procedures necessary to safeguard the UAE's digital infrastructure, stop cyberattacks and ensure quick recovery.

In a statement today, the Council calls upon all organisations in the government and private sectors to follow the guidelines issued by UAE security teams in order to respond to this type of attacks.

The Council also advises to promptly apply necessary updates to the systems and take all measures that would protect all networks.

The Council, while affirming its readiness to provide all the required support to any entity affected or seeking advice and support, invites all entities to reach out to the national computer emergency response team (aeCERT) or relevant security teams, Recently, cyberattacks have witnessed an unprecedented development, with them becoming increasingly complex and frequent.

During the past days, SolarWinds has dominated the news headlines as the most recent victim of advanced cyberattacks, where threat actors injected a malicious code in an update for SolarWinds Orion, resulting in a series of cyber incidents for the entities that downloaded the update worldwide.

"Hence, the Cybersecurity Council would like to note its acknowledgement of the SolarWinds attack, where it has proactively worked on the case in collaboration with relevant entities in the UAE, in order to investigate and assess what happened. It has been shown that some UAE-based entities were attacked, and as such necessary measures were taken to deal with these incidents and secure Constituencies," said the statement.

"In parallel, the teams involved began communicating with SolarWinds and global partners from security organisations and technical service providers to follow progress on the matter, obtain information and actions to contain the incident," added the statement.

