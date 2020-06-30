UrduPoint.com
All Ras Al Khaimah Government Staff To Return To Offices From July 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to offices from July 5

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Government offices will resume work with a 100 percent capacity of the workforce from Sunday, July 5.

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources has circulated the decision that includes cancelling all exceptions granted to employees of the emirate's government. The exceptions are limited to only one category of employees with chronic diseases on the submission of a detailed medical report approved by the relevant medical committee.

The move aims to ensure a safe return to business normalcy, with the continuous adherence to precautionary measures and preventive instructions in place to safeguard the safety of employees, in line with guidelines and measures taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision stresses the importance of the government departments to adhere to the instructions related to professional safety and health with an emphasis on social distancing to the employees.

It stipulates the continuance of flexible working hours and dividing employees into groups when attending and leaving work to reduce gatherings and minimise physical contact.

