Alleged Surveillance Targetting Journalists And Individuals Have No Evidentiary Basis, Categorically False: MoFAIC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis, categorically false: MoFAIC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said: "The allegations made by recent press reports claiming that the UAE is amongst a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targetting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis and are categorically false.''

