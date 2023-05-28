UrduPoint.com

Almeida Cements Final Giro D’Italia Podium

Published May 28, 2023

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

TARVISIO, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) In a thrilling display of individual prowess and determination, the Giro d’Italia stage 20 took the riders on a challenging 18.6km time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari. The stage promised to be a true test of strength and strategy, as the riders battled against the clock and the unforgiving terrain.

Joao Almeida, who had already showcased his exceptional climbing skills throughout the Giro d’Italia, was eager to prove his prowess against the clock and came home in third place with a time of 45’05’’.

With focused intensity, Almeida powered through the initial kilometres, setting a blistering pace. As the stage progressed, it became clear that Almeida was putting in a strong performance to build on the good early times set by Jay Vine and later Brandon McNulty who were 10th and 7th on the day respectively.

Crossing the finish line, Almeida’s face was etched with a mix of exhaustion and satisfaction. He had given his all in the time trial, leaving nothing behind on the road. As he caught his breath, the realisation of his remarkable achievement sank in. Almeida had secured an impressive third place finish in the stage won by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), cementing his position among the Giro d’Italia’s elite riders.

With just one stage remaining in the Giro d’Italia, Almeida’s podium finish on stage 20 all but assured his step on the podium tomorrow in Rome and victory in the young riders classification.

