Almeida Triumphs In Portuguese TT Champs, Ivo Oliveira Takes Silver In Mogaduro

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) It was a UAE Team Emirates 1-2 in Portugal today as Joao Almeida and Ivo Oliveira put on a dominant display to fill the first two steps of the podium at the national time-trial championships.

Almeida had previously won the title in 2021 and goes into the road race on Sunday as defending champion. However, with teammates Rui and Ivo Oliveira by his side the Emirati trio will have several cards to play when it comes to going for the victory.

Commenting on his win, Almeida said, “It was a really good day. I was surprised with my performance in the TT and my form is better than I expected. It was really warm out there today. We can be really happy with the performance of the team with first and second for me and Ivo. Now, for Sunday, the goal is to keep the jersey in the team it doesn’t matter who wins the race, but as long as it’s one of us from UAE Team Emirates, it’s good.”

