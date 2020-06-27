UrduPoint.com
Alms Given By Top Philanthropists, Companies Hit AED34 Million In Six Months: Zakat Fund

Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

Alms given by top philanthropists, companies hit AED34 million in six months: Zakat Fund

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th June 2020 (WAM) - The Zakat Fund received over AED34.3 million in revenues of 'Al Zakat Al Muwajjaha', or funds given by top philanthropists and companies, in the first six months of this year, a growth of around 50 percent from AED18 million in the same period of 2019.

According to Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, 'Al Zakat Al Muwajjaha' service allows top contributors to specify the categories of beneficiaries to whom their contributions should go, whether in the UAE or abroad.

"Al Zakat Al Muwajjaha is one of the key operations in Zakat collection. It is a conduit between the Fund and philanthropists that is based on mutual trust and is playing a key role in achieving the Fund's vision and goals," he added.

