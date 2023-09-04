Open Menu

AlNeyadi Achieved Inspiring Journey For Every Emirati And Arab: Ajman Ruler

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has emphasised that the UAE draws a new and promising future for the Arab nation, with the return of Sultan AlNeyadi, today to the Earth, after spending six months on board the International Space Station (ISS) on an important and inspiring historical journey for every Emirati and Arab.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid said that the achievement mirrors the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and consolidates the UAE's stature among the world's leading countries in this field, thanks to the far-sighted vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He added that what has been accomplished by AlNeyadi will create a promising and shining future for ‘’our country'' in the space field, as he conducted 200 scientific research experiments that contribute to serving humanity and strengthen the UAE's stature globally and supports the development and progress journey being witnessed at all levels.

Ajman Ruler said that the UAE's interest in space science is not new, as the country's record is full of accomplishments in this regard, and promotes its ambitions with the high confidence and distinguished expertise gained by national cadres in the field of space research.

He also extended thanks and appreciation for the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and for everyone who contributed to the UAE's efforts to occupy this pioneering position in the field of space.

