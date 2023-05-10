UrduPoint.com

AlNeyadi To Host Live Call For Students In Mauritius From International Space Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space Station

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the international debut of "A Call From Space," a live call series hosted by Sultan AlNeyadi. From the International Space Station, in the State of Mauritius, in line with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mauritius, aimed at supporting the space sector of the island nation

The fourth instalment of the live call series is scheduled to take place in Mauritius on 11th May at 3:00 PM UAE time.

The exclusive event has attracted nearly 400 guests, including students and space enthusiasts from across the city, who have already registered to attend.

"A Call From Space" is a unique roadshow that provides a rare opportunity for the public to connect with Sultan AlNeyadi, who will share his incredible journey from being a candidate of the UAE Astronaut Programme to his current role as a crew member on the International Space Station (ISS). This historic mission marks the longest Arab space mission to date, and attendees of the roadshow will have the chance to learn about Sultan's experiences and ask him questions about life in space.

Promoting space and STEM education for future generations, “A Call From Space” event encourages young minds to dream big and join the thriving space sector.

Exemplifying the power of international collaboration and knowledge sharing in the space sector, the event builds upon the recent signing of an MoU between MBRSC, Space Mauritius, and the Ministry of Information Technology, Communications, and Innovation, covering cooperation to support the Mauritian space sector in the development of human resources and technical assistance.

As part of the MoU, MBRSC will cooperate in sending Mauritian payloads as part of the PHI-1 mission as well as conduct training for engineers. The MBRSC's PHI-1 is designed to provide a modular satellite platform that promotes innovation in the space technology sector and encourages collaboration among government entities, universities, and other organisations.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Young Rashid Mauritius May Event From Government Share Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

23 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana ca ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

2 hours ago
 Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.