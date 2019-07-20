UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AMAF Contributes AED200,000 To Erada Centre

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

AMAF contributes AED200,000 to Erada Centre

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, has contributed AED200,000 to the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab, in a bid to help the centre upgrade its facilities, and enhance patient care

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, has contributed AED200,000 to the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab, in a bid to help the centre upgrade its facilities, and enhance patient care.

An independent centre based in Dubai, Erada offers treatment and rehabilitation services to individuals with substance abuse disorders and addiction. The centre also raises awareness about the condition and contributes to scientific research in the field.

AMAF Secretary-General Ali Al Mutawa handed over the donation cheque to Dr Mohammad Fayek, CEO of Erada, in the presence of Omar Juma Kalandar, Head of AMAF’s Endowment Development Department, and Mohammad Al Kamzari, Head of Marketing and PR at AMAF.

Al Mutawa said, "As part of its social responsibility and its efforts to enhance solidarity among the community, AMAF is keen to support local entities that help society deal with the negative impacts of substance abuse."

Related Topics

Dubai

Recent Stories

Allah-o-Akbar! Maryam Nawaz reacts to forensic rep ..

7 minutes ago

UK warns British ships to avoid Hormuz Strait

4 minutes ago

India grounds pilot for sending hijack alert by mi ..

3 minutes ago

Forensic audit declares Judge Arshad Malik’s vid ..

14 minutes ago

PIA plane skids off the runway at Gilgit airport

3 minutes ago

Water supply to Karachi city suspended, pipeline ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.