AMAF contributes AED200,000 to Erada Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, has contributed AED200,000 to the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab, in a bid to help the centre upgrade its facilities, and enhance patient care.

An independent centre based in Dubai, Erada offers treatment and rehabilitation services to individuals with substance abuse disorders and addiction. The centre also raises awareness about the condition and contributes to scientific research in the field.

AMAF Secretary-General Ali Al Mutawa handed over the donation cheque to Dr Mohammad Fayek, CEO of Erada, in the presence of Omar Juma Kalandar, Head of AMAF’s Endowment Development Department, and Mohammad Al Kamzari, Head of Marketing and PR at AMAF.

Al Mutawa said, "As part of its social responsibility and its efforts to enhance solidarity among the community, AMAF is keen to support local entities that help society deal with the negative impacts of substance abuse."