Amal Al Qubaisi briefed about achievements of ACP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) SHARJAH, 9th November 2019 (WAM) - Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Children's Parliament, ACP, briefed Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, on the achievements of the Parliament and its role in serving the children of the Arab world to be representatives of their peers in addressing their issues.

He praised the role of the Federal National Council, the efforts of Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi in establishing the ACP, and the success of the UAE in hosting the headquarters of the Parliament in the Emirate of Sharjah, responding to the desire of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to host the Parliament and its sessions in the emirate as Sharjah is a leader in care for Arab childhood.

This came during a visit by Ayman Othman Al Barout and his accompanying delegation to the headquarters of the FNC in the capital Abu Dhabi, where Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi received them at her office.

Welcoming Al Barout and his delegation, Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed that the United Arab Emirates and the Federal National Council are proud of the establishment of the Arab Children's Parliament on its land, and the opening of its headquarters in Sharjah, emphasising the importance of enhancing Arab children in the political partnership and decision-making.