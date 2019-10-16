UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amal Al Qubaisi Chairs 4th Meeting Of IPU High-Level Advisory Group On Combatting Terrorism And Extremism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Amal Al Qubaisi chairs 4th meeting of IPU High-Level Advisory Group on Combatting Terrorism and Extremism

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, High-Level Advisory Group on Combatting Terrorism and Extremism, chaired the group’s fourth meeting, held during the 141st Assembly and 205th Governing Council of the IPU in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, from 11th to 17th October.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of 15 representatives of national parliaments representing several geopolitical groups at the IPU, discussed institutional developments since the group’s third meeting, as well as the outcomes of a joint programme launched by the IPU and the United Nations Office on Crime and Drugs, UNODC, and various monitoring programmes and their impact.

The meeting also discussed the preparations for the First World Parliamentary Summit on Combatting Terrorism, the fund-raising strategy of the joint programme, and the role of national parliaments in combatting terrorism and extremism.

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Dr. Al Qubaisi stated, "Since the inception of the group two years ago, we have raised and adopted several issues related to the development of parliaments and their cooperation with the United Nations, UN, in maintaining international security, stability and peace, as well as in countering terrorism and preventing armed conflicts in certain regions."

"We called on the UN to adopt the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which was issued at the end of the World Summit of Speakers of Parliaments held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016. We also discussed several issues related to the FNC's parliamentary work agenda, under the framework of our parliamentary diplomacy and the concerns of relevant international organisations and agencies," she added.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Drugs Abu Dhabi Ipu Belgrade October December 2016 From

Recent Stories

IMF flags surging, risky corporate debt, calls for ..

3 minutes ago

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU ..

3 minutes ago

Sterling bounces on Brexit uncertainty

3 minutes ago

German regional clubs probed after players mimic T ..

3 minutes ago

Garbage transporting vehicles directed to use tarp ..

3 minutes ago

Ten Dead, 70 Injured in Guinea Protests Against Co ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.