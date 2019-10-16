Amal Al Qubaisi chairs 4th meeting of IPU High-Level Advisory Group on Combatting Terrorism and Extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, High-Level Advisory Group on Combatting Terrorism and Extremism, chaired the group’s fourth meeting, held during the 141st Assembly and 205th Governing Council of the IPU in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, from 11th to 17th October.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of 15 representatives of national parliaments representing several geopolitical groups at the IPU, discussed institutional developments since the group’s third meeting, as well as the outcomes of a joint programme launched by the IPU and the United Nations Office on Crime and Drugs, UNODC, and various monitoring programmes and their impact.

The meeting also discussed the preparations for the First World Parliamentary Summit on Combatting Terrorism, the fund-raising strategy of the joint programme, and the role of national parliaments in combatting terrorism and extremism.

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Dr. Al Qubaisi stated, "Since the inception of the group two years ago, we have raised and adopted several issues related to the development of parliaments and their cooperation with the United Nations, UN, in maintaining international security, stability and peace, as well as in countering terrorism and preventing armed conflicts in certain regions."

"We called on the UN to adopt the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which was issued at the end of the World Summit of Speakers of Parliaments held in Abu Dhabi in December 2016. We also discussed several issues related to the FNC's parliamentary work agenda, under the framework of our parliamentary diplomacy and the concerns of relevant international organisations and agencies," she added.