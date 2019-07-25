Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary cooperation with South Korean Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, received Kwon Young-woo, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to the UAE, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General and Amal Al Hadabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of reinforcing the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in all areas, especially parliamentary affairs. Dr. Al Qubaisi stated that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to South Korea, had marked the start of a new era of development of bilateral ties.

She highlighted the fact that the FNC is keen to develop the parliamentary ties with the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, to implement the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed in December 2018 stipulating the reinforcement of parliamentary communication and coordination.

She also spoke of the working of the parliament since the establishment of the FNC more than four decades ago, the FNC’s regulatory and legislative competences and the achievements of parliamentary diplomacy.

The FNC has signed around 35 MoUs during the current legislative chapter with national parliaments, large parliamentary alliances and geopolitical groups within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, to strengthen coordination and consultations, she added.

The South Korean Ambassador called on reinforcing and developing cooperation and establishing a strategic partnership with the UAE in all areas, especially investment, economy, tourism, education and health. He praised the current parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and the importance of the parliamentary visits between the two nations.

He also hailed the parliamentary experience in the UAE and the role and activities of the FNC locally and globally, while stating the importance of the MoU signed between the two countries.