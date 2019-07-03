UrduPoint.com
Amal Al Qubaisi Discusses Parliamentary Relations With Russian Officials

Wed 03rd July 2019

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, and Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, discussed the means of strengthening the parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Russia, on the sidelines of the Second International Development of Parliamentarism Forum, held in the Russian capital, Moscow Dr. Al Qubaisi, Matviyenko and Volodin praised the visions of their leadership, as well as their keenness to support and advance their strategic relations while highlighting the importance of a joint strategic partnership agreement between the two countries that was announced during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

They also stressed that parliamentary cooperation plays a major role in advancing their cooperation while affirming their belief in the importance of strengthening their economic, cultural, tourism and educational relations, as well as combatting terrorism and extremism, and praising the progress of their nuclear and space cooperation.

Matviyenko thanked Dr. Al Qubaisi for answering her invitation to participate in the forum and other events hosted by Russia while asserting that the relations between their countries are progressing positively, due to the relations between their leaderships.

Matviyenko also praised the FNC’s role and achievements at regional and international parliamentary events.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked the Russian Duma for supporting the partnership between the UAE and Russia, and invited Volodin to visit the UAE and FNC for the meeting of the UAE-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

Volodin welcomed the invitation and noted that while visiting the UAE and FNC, both parliaments will sign of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to strengthen the friendship between the two countries and exchange expertise. He expressed his appreciation for the FNC’s role in parliamentary diplomacy.

