Amal Al Qubaisi Discusses Ties With Kazakh Parliament Chair

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses ties with Kazakh Parliament Chair

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, met with Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Kazakhstan 'Mazhilis' Parliament, on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of Eurasia heads of parliaments, held in Nur Sultan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several key topics, such as reinforcing their parliamentary cooperation in international events, and strengthening coordination between their parliaments.

The meeting was attended by Jamal Mohammed Al Hay, FNC Member, and Madiyar Minilebikov, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE.

Both sides also discussed regional and international developments, while highlighting the importance of reinforcing their parliamentary ties, exchanging expertise, and supporting the suggestions and recommendations of their countries at Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, events.

At the start of the meeting, Nigmatulin welcomed Dr.

Al Qubaisi and her delegation, and praised the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the participation of women in the FNC to 50 percent.

He also said that the UAE is Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partner in the Arab region, and noted their joint venture, the Abu Dhabi Plaza, stressing that the UAE is the preferred destination of Kazakh tourists. Some 145,000 Kazakh tourists visited the UAE in 2018, following the signing of a mutual entry visa waiver agreement in March 2018, he added.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked Nigmatulin for his welcome and hospitality, while praising Kazakhstan’s efforts to achieve economic development and support international initiatives.

She added that she is looking forward to the meeting of the Emirati-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee, which will help strengthen economic and investment ties, as well as cultural and educational relations.

