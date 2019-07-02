Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CAR discuss bilateral ties

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) In separate meetings, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed ways of reinforcing bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation with Faustin Boukoubi, President of the National Assembly of Gabon, and Laurent Ngon Baba, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, car, on the sidelines of the Second International Forum for Parliamentary Development, held in the Russian capital, Moscow.

During the meetings, all sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the FNC and the parliaments of Gabon and CAR.

Al Qubaisi thanked Boukoubi and Baba for voting, alongside the majority of Pan-African Parliament, PAP, members, for the FNC and granting it observer status.

"We must work together to counter the challenges facing us, including terrorism and extremism. I call on you to support our role in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, which I am honoured to chair, in combatting terrorism and extremism, not only in the group’s member countries but also in all countries, including in Africa," she said.

She then stressed the importance of international cooperation to confronting terrorist groups and taking comprehensive measures to combat extremism through a clear and unified strategy.

Al Qubaisi invited Boukoubi and Baba to visit the UAE while noting the importance of forming parliamentary friendship committees between the FNC and the parliaments of Gabon and Central Africa, and the signing of related memorandums of understanding.

Boukoubi thanked Al Qubaisi for inviting him to visit the UAE and affirmed the importance of strengthening the parliamentary relations between their parliaments. He also highlighted the UAE’s role in supporting peace, combatting terrorism and extremism, and offering humanitarian aid around the world.

Baba highlighted the importance of strengthening the overall relations between the UAE and CAR, especially their parliamentary cooperation, while valuing the UAE’s efforts to support peace, especially as Africa needs peace.