Amal Al Qubaisi highlights importance of Gulf region in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, highlighted the geographic importance of the Gulf region, as well as the dangers posed by the attacks of oil tankers in the region, the threats to navigation in international waters, and the bombing of civilian aircraft by the Houthis militias.

She made this statement at the opening session of the "2nd International Development of Parliamentarism Forum," held in the Russian capital, Moscow, with the attendance of Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation; Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation; Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Gabriela Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU; Roger Nkodo Dang, President of the Pan-African Parliament, PAP; the Chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, APA, and over 30 parliament speakers from around the world.

During her speech, Dr. Al Qubaisi addressed Iran’s occupation of the three Emirati islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, as well as its attempts to fuel conflicts, arm terrorist militias and extremism, which threaten the region and its peoples.

"We are meeting today to discuss, listen and exchange expertise, knowledge and opinions, which will enrich our experiences and help achieve national and international sustainable development," she said.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of international humanitarian law and humanitarian cooperation while affirming that the UAE’s policy is based on the principle of respecting international law and international humanitarian law, which are key to solving global conflicts and maintaining stability and security.

She explained that the forum aimed to discuss future global challenges while pointing out that the topics included in its agenda are priorities for the whole of humanity, and asserting that achieving international peace and stability is not possible without achieving sustainable development and countering challenges that affect mankind, such as climate change, global warming, illegal migration, diseases and epidemics.

She also noted the importance of other international issues, such as gender equality, women’s empowerment, children’s rights, and combatting corruption, poverty and hunger, along with other issues included in the global agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

She then stressed the importance of parliamentary cooperation and its role in building trust and achieving the common goals of humanity while confirming that the FNC’s recent observer status in the PAP reflects its deep ties with Africa and other continents.

Dr. Al Qubaisi also highlighted the UAE’s unique experience in future government foresight, through the annual meetings of the Global Future Councils and the World Government Summit while pointing out that such experiences will help improve the development knowledge of parliamentarians, to deal with future challenges.

"We, as parliamentarians, have a responsibility towards the present and future, and we must create the appropriate legislative environment to confront possible challenges caused by technological development, as well as transform these challenges into opportunities for positive change and to achieve modernity, to ensure the happiness of our peoples," she added.

"The forum’s agenda includes media wars related to the fourth generation, which can influence the stability of countries, create internal instability and violate national sovereignty, through false rumours, information and news that creates political, religious and sectarian troubles and identity struggles," she further added.

"I am pleased to convey, to you, the greetings of the UAE’s people and leadership, and I am honoured to thank the Russian State Duma and its chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, for his invitation to participate in this forum, which has become a leading international platform for predicting the future of parliamentary cooperation, to confront the challenges facing international stability and security," Dr. Al Qubaisi said in conclusion.