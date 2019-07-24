UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amal Al Qubaisi Invites Chairman Of Russian State Duma To UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State Duma to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, invited the Chairman of the Russian State Duma to visit the UAE and the FNC, to participate the UAE-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

She passed on the invitation to Sergey Kuznetsov, Ambassador of Russia to the UAE, during their meeting at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen its existing partnership with Russia and invest in opportunities for parliamentary, cultural, tourism, investment, academic, space and renewable energy cooperation, which will achieve their common interests.

She then noted that, since 2016, the parliamentary relations between the UAE and Russia have witnessed considerable development with greater coordination on issues of mutual interest. They are now at their best levels, through mutual visits by officials from both parliamentary institutions.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, along with various discussions have aimed to unify their stance on national, regional and international issues and promote their role in supporting the directives of their leadership to achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

Kuznetsov expressed his admiration for the UAE’s overall advancement while asserting that the existing cooperation between the UAE and Russia is supported by the leadership.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Visit 2016 From Best

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan Needs Political Stability, People Shoul ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary visits medical center in Township

4 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Expects US to Not Follow Moscow's ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, US make fresh start in ties as President ..

4 minutes ago

Lawyer for Ukrainian Sailors Detained by Russia Sa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.