Amal Al Qubaisi Launches "Smart Parliament App" At GITEX 2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Amal Al Qubaisi launches "Smart Parliament App" at GITEX 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) During her visit today to the GITEX Technology Expo 2019 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dr. Amal Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, launched the first-of-its-kind "Smart Parliament App" in the Arab world and the middle East.

The app aims to expand communications between FNC members and the UAE community, promote parliamentary culture, and assist the FNC in communicating with various regional and international parliamentary institutions.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the FNC is keen to employ modern technologies that support interactive communications between the council and the public, other parliaments, and national institutions, as well as improve the interaction between members of the FNC General Secretariat and the general public, and encourage Emirati citizens to express their views on the work of the council.

She then pointed out that the FNC seeks to keep pace with the latest developments in the UAE in the areas of artificial intelligence, AI, and smart environment.

Dr. Al Qubaisi also stressed the importance of GITEX, which is a global platform for exchanging knowledge on the international information technology sector, and aims to enhance the UAE's leading position in realising the future of digital transformation and innovation and AI, as well as transfer knowledge, share global expertise and skills, and promote the latest IT products and services.

During her visit, Dr. Al Qubaisi toured the pavilions of local institutions, national departments and international companies, where she viewed exhibitions related to smart services and witnessed the latest innovations from international electronics companies.

