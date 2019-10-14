Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Russian Federal Assembly

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) BELGRADE, 14th October 2019 (WAM) - On the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the IPU, taking place in Belgrade, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, met today with Valentina Matviyenko, President of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

They discussed topics on the IPU meeting's agenda, as well as ways to enhance relations between the UAE and Russia in all fields, particularly the parliamentary cooperation.

The 141st IPU Assembly, which will be held on 13-17 October, will tackle a general debate under the theme: "Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation."