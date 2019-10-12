UrduPoint.com
Amal Al Qubaisi Meets President Of Serbia's National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) BELGRADE, 12th October 2019 (WAM) - On the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the IPU, taking place in Belgrade, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, met today with Maja Gojkovic, President of the Serbian National Assembly.

They discussed topics on the IPU meeting's agenda, as well as ways to enhance relations between the UAE and Serbia in all fields, particularly the parliamentary cooperation.

Also discussed was the partnership between the two countries and means to strengthen the role of the UAE-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship, which was created in 2016 under an MoU, signed between the FNC and Serbia's National Assembly.

The 141st IPU Assembly, which will be held on 13-17 October, will tackle a general debate under the theme: "Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation."

